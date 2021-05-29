Bella Hadid criticizes her A-lister pals for staying silent over Israel-Palestine issue

Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid is not letting her voice die down as she continues to use her platform to highlight the plight of Palestinians after the recent violence that escalated in the occupied region by Israel.



The 24-year-old supermodel said in a recent Instagram post that she was ‘taking note’ of all her celebrity friends and colleagues who were staying silent against Israel’s aggression on Palestinians.

The fashion icon shared a letter “against apartheid” penned by Palestinian filmmaker Mona Benyamin, and added an extensive caption, calling Israel an “apartheid state” while also adding that she was taking notice of how most stars are keeping mum about the issue.

“Finally, the world has started calling the Israeli system by its name. Earlier this year the Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem followed the example set by decades of Palestinian intellectual and legal advocacy work in demonstrating that there is no separation between the Israeli state and its military occupation: the two form a single apartheid system,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“Human Rights Watch, in turn, published a thorough report accusing Israel of ‘crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution,’” she continued.



“To my friends and colleagues .... I see you not standing up for the oppressed and I’m taking notes,” she added.