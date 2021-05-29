Lisa Kudrow shares stunning selfie with David Schwimmer after Friends reunion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer enjoyed fun-filled moments together after Friends reunion special on Friday.
The former co-stars were spotted enjoying the moments following the success of the hit sitcom.
Lisa Kudrow, 57, took to Instagram and shared a sweet selfie with David Schwimmer, giving fans what they wanted.
"Tonight….That’s how long we waited to get together," she captioned the post. "Thanks @_schwim_."
Lisa looked chic as she rocked a dark red cardigan and black-rimmed glasses. While, David, 54, looked dashing in a navy shirt.