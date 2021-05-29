Lisa Kudrow shares stunning selfie with David Schwimmer after Friends reunion

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer enjoyed fun-filled moments together after Friends reunion special on Friday.

The former co-stars were spotted enjoying the moments following the success of the hit sitcom.

Lisa Kudrow, 57, took to Instagram and shared a sweet selfie with David Schwimmer, giving fans what they wanted.

"Tonight….That’s how long we waited to get together," she captioned the post. "Thanks @_schwim_."

Lisa looked chic as she rocked a dark red cardigan and black-rimmed glasses. While, David, 54, looked dashing in a navy shirt.

