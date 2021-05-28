Prince Charles ‘boiling with anger’ over Prince Harry’s ‘constant digs’

An old pal close to Prince Charles recently shed light on the royal’s feelings regarding Prince Harry’s recent attack against the Firm.

During their interview with Us Weekly the insider was quoted saying, “He feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs. He wishes he’d just let it drop.”

“The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behaviour, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself.”

The claim came shortly after Prince Harry’s admission about his ‘ancestrally wounded’ father. He even claimed, “Just because you suffered, it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids.”