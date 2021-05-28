Britney Spears unveils plans to release jukebox ‘Once Upon a One More Time’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Britney Spears is finally ready to unveil her long-awaited jukebox musical titled Once Upon a One More Time.
The show is supposed to open on November 29th and will feature a limited engagement which will go on till January 2nd 2022.
Per Rolling Stone, the performance will take place at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. and will feature a collection of fairytale princesses like Cinderella, Snow White, Ariel at a book club as the underlying premise.
Even Britney issued a statement regarding the upcoming musical and was quoted saying, “I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore. This is a dream come true for me!”