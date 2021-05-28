Britney Spears unveils plans to release jukebox ‘Once Upon a One More Time’

Britney Spears is finally ready to unveil her long-awaited jukebox musical titled Once Upon a One More Time.

The show is supposed to open on November 29th and will feature a limited engagement which will go on till January 2nd 2022.

Per Rolling Stone, the performance will take place at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. and will feature a collection of fairytale princesses like Cinderella, Snow White, Ariel at a book club as the underlying premise.

Even Britney issued a statement regarding the upcoming musical and was quoted saying, “I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore. This is a dream come true for me!”