Ayeza Khan crosses 50,000 followers on TikTok in three days

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has reached 52,000 followers on TikTok within three days after she joined the video-sharing social networking service.



Ayeza joined TikTok on May 25, 2021.

She turned to Instagram and confirmed that she has joined TikTok.

Ayeza, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.1 million followers, also urged fans to follow her on TikTok as well.



Now, the Mehar Posh actress has crossed 50,000 followers with just two posts.

Ayeza Khan’s first video, she posted on Tuesday, has reached over 1.8 million views.