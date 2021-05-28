Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘slept through calls about Prince Philip’s death’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had the cops called on them because they slept through news of Prince Philip’s death.

According to TMZ the Embassy was actually the ones who requested police officers to visit Prince Harry’s Montecito home and urgently told him to contact the Embassy.

It is still unknown whether the prince had his ringer off when local Sheriff’s department from Santa Barbara was forced to make a visit to his abode at 3am in the morning.