Victoria Beckham turns streets of NY into ramp with her hot walk

Victoria Bekham mesmerised onlookers with her amazing fashion looks during her latest outing in New York City.



The supreme queen of style entertained Americans as she gave fashion vibes, rocking a brand new outfit from her forthcoming collection, turning the streets of NY into ramp with her hot walk.



The former Spice girl turned heads as she stepped out wearing chic outfit, looking drop-dead gorgeous in neckline dress.



Victoria, who is currently in NYC with her husband David Beckham, mesmerised the onlookers with her jaw-dropping fashion looks.

Her latest dressing, which consists of a white blouse with bib detail which she paired with a red roll neck jumper, proves she's really a style queen.

David Beckham's sweetheart shared an image of the look on Instagram and wrote: "Forget the airport, the streets of NY are my runway!"

It's been a busy trip for the former Spice girl, full of meetings and photo opportunities. But, she still made time for date night with her husband David as the pair posed for a sweet photo during their night out on Monday.

At one occasion, Victoria rocked a silky cream blouse with a ruffled detailing at the front. She paired this with a crisp white jacket and flared stonewash jeans.

