Zac Efron says goodbye to America, sells his LA house for $5.3 million

Zac Efron, who is in Australia to film his new project, sold his sprawling five-bedroom mansion in Los Feliz for $5.3 million, according to reports.

The beautiful house was built in 1964 in the Oaks section of Los Feliz and offers extreme privacy. A long, gaited driveway opens to expansive views from downtown to the ocean, visible from every room in the house.



The sweet home, which spans 5,644-square-feet, has a gym, wine cellar and other features in the design.

The primary suite is situated on the main level of the open concept home and near three additional bedrooms and bathrooms. Warm woods and wide expanses of glass offer peace and tranquility throughout the home which boasts an indoor and outdoor flow.

Zac Efron has been busy exploring Tasmania, an island state detached from the Australian mainland, for his new Netflix series 'Down To Earth'.