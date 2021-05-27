Prince William forced into ‘even stricter’ dress code than Kate Middleton: report

The picture of Prince William’s covid-19 jab recently caused a major stir online and experts believe they now understand the real reason behind his ‘strict’ dress code.



The claim was made by Royally Us podcast hosts Christina Garibaldi and Molly Mulshine.

Ms. Garibaldi was the first one to comment on the rule and admitted, “[William's] biceps were on full display as he received the COVID-19 vaccine. A lot of people had a lot to say on social media about it."

“I've never seen him shirtless. We never see him on the beach or anything like that. It was really interesting because we hear so much about the dress code for royal women. But he couldn't even wear short sleeves to get his vaccine. So maybe it's even stricter for royal men.”

Even Ms. Mulshine agreed with the observation and admitted, “I think the only time we ever see them in short sleeves is when they're playing polo. And they don't even really do that that often that we see.”