Angelina Jolie demands a fair trial after Brad Pitt is awarded joint custody

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is not happy after her ex-husband Brad Pitt won joint custody of their children, as she proceeded to file new court docs.



The Associated Press obtained the documents which read that the Salt actor is of the belief she was denied a fair trial because her children were not allowed to testify before the court.

“Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,” the documents read.

Speaking to HollywoodLife after her latest filing, a source said: “Brad’s sole goal is to be able to see the kids. His priority is what’s best for the kids and spending more time with them. Angelina’s priority is to prevent them from spending time with Brad.”