Brad Pitt wins joint custody of children, Angelina Jolie unhappy over ruling

Brad Pitt has been granted joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie following a lengthy court battle, according to reports.



Judge John Ouderkirk awarded the Oscar-winning actor more custody over the former couple's five minor children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Knox and Vivienne, 13.

The former couple's 19-year-old son Maddox is no longer part of the custody case.



The 57-year-old actor has been fighting his ex-wife Jolie through the courts for nearly five years for equal rights to their children.



Angelina Jolie reportedly expressed her anger over the ruling.

There are reports that it was a "tentative decision" and the the 46-year-old 'Maleficent' actress is continuing her legal fight.

Judge John Ouderkirk, the private judge hired by the former couple to oversee the case, made his thoughts clear in a lengthy recent ruling after months of witness testimony, including child services professionals who interviewed the Jolie-Pitt children and others who have been around the family.

Brad Pitt always expressed his desire to spend more time with his kids, and Angelina Jolie has done everything possible to prevent him.

