Jonas Brothers ask fans to get tickets for 'Remember This Tour'

Jonas brothers on Wednesday asked their fans to get the tickets for the band's "Remember This Tour".

The American singers would be hitting the road in August with special guest Kelsea Ballerini, American country pop singer and songwriter.

According to the band, tickets for all the dates are available from Wednesday at 10:00 am as "Fan pre-sale" has started.

Jonas brothers entertained millions of people recently with their performance at Billboard Music Awards 2021.

