Wed May 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 26, 2021

Jonas Brothers ask fans to get tickets for 'Remember This Tour'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 26, 2021

Jonas brothers on Wednesday asked their fans to get the tickets for the band's  "Remember This Tour".

The American singers would  be hitting the road in August with special guest Kelsea Ballerini, American country pop singer and songwriter.

According to the band, tickets for all the dates are available from Wednesday  at 10:00 am as "Fan pre-sale" has started.

Jonas brothers  entertained millions of people recently with their performance  at Billboard Music Awards 2021.

