Nora Fatehi sets pulses racing as she shows off her true beauty in BTS video

Nora Fatehi amazed fans with her stunning looks as she shared a BTS video to show off her true beauty in gorgeous outfits while performing to Jalebi Baby.



The dancing queen left fans swooning as she was looking drop-dead gorgeous in each and every piece she wore for the shoot with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The dancer-actress uploaded the behind-the-scene video to Instagram on Wednesday to attract praise from her admirers.



She can be seen flaunting her incredible figure while grooving to a famous music Jalebi Baby. Her mesmerising looks managed to win hearts of her fans who showered love on their beloved artist for her post.



Nora Fatehi won hearts as she gave amazing poses in stunning lehengas and traditional jewellery in the video. She added the song Jalebi Baby as the background music.