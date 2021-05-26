Blake Shelton opens up on arrangements of his wedding to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton shared details about his wedding to Gwen Stefani, saying he's not involved in any of the planning process for their upcoming nuptials.

The country singer, in conversation with USA Today, joked that the couple's wedding would be pretty "classless" if he was in control.

He said "If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried. French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged last year, but The Voice coach has revealed he's not involved in any of the planning process.

The singer went on to comment that he knew their special day would be "great" because of former 'No Doubt' frontwoman's decisions, adding that she was "having a blast".

Blake also revealed that he wasn't even in charge of his own wedding outfit, although he joked that he never picked his clothes, apart from when he wears caps and shirts for Zoom interviews.

Blake Shelton, 44, proposed to Gwen Stefani, 51, in October last year at their Oklahoma ranch, but the pair wasted no time sorting out their nuptials arrangements.