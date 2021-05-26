Brie Larson, Amber Heard reported to work for new Netflix project

Two celebrated actresses known for their acting credentials in the superhero movies are reportedly joining Netflix for an upcoming project. The streaming giant knows the ways to give a boost to its ever-expanding clout with a line-up of the most talented actors. The most recent addition to its family is the biggest stars from the MCU and DCEU.

Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson and Aquaman actress Amber Heard are going to be a part of Netflix's growing family of Hollywood's finest stars.



At the moment, there are no other details regarding the project available as insider Daniel Richtman shared a bit of information that Netflix is developing a project that will feature both Larson and Heard.

The pairing of the two leading stars is sure to trigger a great buzz about the project.

The 31-year-old actress Brie Larson has earlier teamed with Netflix with the 2017 movie Unicorn shop - a project of her directorial debut. The streaming giant picked up the distribution rights of the movie in 2019.

As regards 35-year-old actress Amber Heard, she is looking for a strong foothold in the showbiz industry and working for Netflix is the most suitable career move on her part. Separately, Amber Heard is all set to reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman 2.

Brie Larson will make her presence felt in the upcoming Apple TV series Lessons in Chemistry. She will also reprise her role as Carol Danvers in The Marvels, which releases in November 2022.