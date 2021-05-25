Fatima Effendi's kids steal fans' hearts

Pakistani actress Fatima Effendi Kanwar left her fans gushing after she shared adorable photos of her children.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared adorable snaps of her two sons.

The two little ones can be seen with their natural poses as they playfully teased each other.

"Summer mornings," she captioned the post.

The photos saw fans shower the little ones with praises.

"Cuties!" one user wrote.

"Looking adorable," another wrote.

Take a look:







