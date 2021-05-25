Matthew Perry infuriates fans after unveiling his new COVID merch

Hollywood star Matthew Perry is getting lambasted on social media after he announced the release of his merchandise related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Perry posted a photo on his social media of him donning a shirt with the Chandler Bing-emphatic question printed on it: “Could I be any more vaccinated?”

The Friends actor, along with the photo, wrote: “Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at http://represent.com/matthewperry Only available for a limited time.”

The tweet did ruffled the feathers of online users who blasted the actor for casually linking the upcoming Friends reunion to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed,” wrote one user.

“Just propaganda machines for life huh? That’s all celebs are anymore,” another user observed.