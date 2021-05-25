Marvel unveils new immortal superhero team in Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals'

Marvel fans are finally getting an exclusive glimpse at the upcoming film Eternals as the first trailer for the highly-anticipated flick was released on Monday.



Directed by Oscar winning-director Chloe Zhao, the film rolled out its first teaser and gave a glimpse of the star cast.

Even though the short trailer does little to reveal what the superhero film will be all about, it did unleash a wave of elation amongst fans with its focus on the civilization-spanning scope of the superhero team and its members across the history of the human race.



Eternals' diverse cast is what makes the Zhao-directorial special for Marvel buffs all across the world as many heaped praises of the director for having the most diverse lineup of actors in the history of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The cosmic-cast of the film includes Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harrington and Richard Madden.

Watch the trailer below:







