Mon May 24, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 24, 2021

Princess Diana's media manipulation unearthed

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 24, 2021

In the backdrop of the revelation that Princess Diana was tricked into giving the explosive Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, it is said that the late Princess of Wales “manipulated” the media herself.

Commentators Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire’s spoke after Prince William had released a statement furiously expressing how his mother’s “paranoia” came as a consequence of “BBC failures”.

Andrew said: "We also have to remember that Princess Diana manipulated the media too to her ends."

Kevin: "She had, many years earlier, cooperated with the Andrew Morton book.

"She had favoured journalists she would regularly meet and speak to.

"That was the world she operated in."

He added: "But the sort of things that went on at the time were absolutely wrong.

"This was a rogue reporter at the BBC.

"But it wasn't like everyone else left her alone.

"She was under siege constantly."

