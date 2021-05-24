Angelina Jolie admits she wasn’t allowed to shower for days before her recent shoot

Angelina Jolie explained the process behind the shots taken for the campaign with live bees

Leading lady of Tinseltown Angelina Jolie joined forces with National Geographic to raise awareness about the preservation of bees through a dramatic photo shoot.

The Salt actor, 45, in an interview with National Geographic, opened up about the photo shoot she did with the portal for World Bee Day.

“With so much we are worried about around the world and so many people feeling overwhelmed with bad news and the reality of what is collapsing, this is one that we can manage. We can certainly all step in and do our part,” she said.

“I don’t think a lot of people know what damage they’re doing. A lot of people are just trying to get through their day,” she continued.

“They want to do good. They don’t want to be destructive. They don’t know which thing to buy. They don’t know which thing to use. So I think part of this is wanting to help it be simple for everybody, because I need that,” she added.

She further explained the process behind the shots taken for the campaign with live bees, saying: “It was so funny to be in hair and makeup and wiping yourself with pheromone. We couldn’t shower for three days before.”

“Because they told me, ‘If you have all these different scents, shampoos and perfumes and things, the bee doesn’t know what you are.’ Then you put a few things up your nose and in your ears so you don’t give them as many holes to climb in,” she shared.

“I did have one that got under my dress the entire time. It was like one of those old comedies,” she added.