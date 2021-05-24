Ryan Reynolds still remembers the ‘sharp sting’ from when Salma Hayek slapped him

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is recalling his experience sharing screens with co-star Salma Hayek for The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Reynolds spoke about the slaps he received from the Eternals actor as well as Samuel L. Jackson during the filming of the 2017-released movie.

Speaking to Variety, the Deadpool actor said: "In Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, I'm slapped in the face twice by Salma and once by Samuel L Jackson.”

"For the record, it was Salma who didn't pull the punches. Not even once. I can still feel the sharp sting of her tiny hand working its way into my soft Hollywood cheekbones. May God have mercy on her soul,” added the Green Lantern actor.

"Salma is a writer. She comes to set with a writer's mind and outlook. She's constantly improving, rewriting and reminding us all what the scene is actually about. She comes to play and build,” added the actor.