The Weeknd feels the love at Billboard Music Awards after being shunned at Grammys

The Weeknd also took the stage for the first time since he headlined the Super Bowl halftime show

The Weeknd got his revenge at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, after the Grammys left him out in the cold and sparked fury all around with allegations of the show being corrupt coming to surface.

The Blinding Lights crooner arrived at the award show in Los Angeles on Sunday and bagged the Top Artist accolade while also being the leading nominee at the BBMAs with 16 nominations—out of which he took home 10 awards.

The singer also took the stage for the first time since he headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in February this year.

He announced that he is letting go of the red suit, that he has been donning since the After Hours project began, for good.

Giving the winning speech for the Top Hot 100 Artist of the Year award, The Weeknd said: “I’d like to thank God that I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore.”

While giving the speech for his win of Top Hot 100 Song for Blinding Lights, he said: “You guys make me want to do this forever. I love you so much.”