Gal Gadot tries to appease angry fans after supporting Israel

Sun May 23, 2021
Abdul Hafeez
Mon, May 24, 2021

After receiving backlash for supporting Israel amid attacks on unarmed Palestinians, Gal Gadot has made an appeal  to end  antisemitism. 

She was criticized for calling Palestinians "our neighbors" instead of accepting the existence of Palestine.

The "Wonder Woman" actress became a hashtag trend in several countries as people expressed disappointment over her views.

The Jewish actress chose not to react to criticism online. Days after her first statement on the situation in the Middle East drew criticism, Gal Gadot on Saturday called for an end to anti-Semitism.

She said there should be no "hate against Asians, Muslims, Armenians, Blacks, LGBTQ, Christians and Jews."

Meanwhile, supermodel Bella Hadid continues to raise her voice against Israeli brutalities in Palestine.

She has urged her fans to continue their campaign against Israel despite the ceasefire between Hamas and the Jewish state.

