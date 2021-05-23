close
Sun May 23, 2021
May 23, 2021

Elsa Pataky graces Ellle magazine cover

Sun, May 23, 2021

Elsa Pataky left millions of fans in awe of her beauty as she posted  multiple pictures from her latest shoot for Elle magazine.

Elsa's new pictures were part of her shoot for Elle's Spain edition. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the wife of Chris Hemsworth wrote, "So proud to be the cover of the #eco @elle_spain. Such in important issue. Don’t miss it!."

Meanwhile, the actress has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film Netflix film "Interceptor". 


