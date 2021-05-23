Harry and Meghan Markle neighbour says royal couple brought a 'lot of attention' to Montecito

Actor Rob Lowe is neighbors with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are living in Montecito, Los Angeles after stepping down from their royal roles.

The 57-year-old recently sat for an interview where he was asked several questions about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's activities.

He also dismissed the rumors that Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey was recorded at his residence.

Talking about how Harry and Meghan has affected the life in the area, he said the royals had brought a "lot of attention" to his "sleepy little town".

"They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town.“Let me tell you something, once the royals move into your neighbourhood, the neighbourhood is never going to be the same,” Rob said.

Despite living close to them, the actor said he has only seen Prince Harry one time, saying, “I saw Harry once driving.”