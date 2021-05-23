Bighit Music launches new radio series on Melon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bighit recently shed light on their plans to host a new radio series with Melon and ARMYs are elated over the news.
BTS even scheduleded a heart-to-heart on their new track Butter and had a huge Q&A session as well.
Even though the full schedule for the Melon Station has yet to be released, it’s very first guests ended up being BTS on the 21st May.