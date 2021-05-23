close
Sun May 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 23, 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 23, 2021
Bighit Music launches new radio series on Melon

Bighit recently shed light on their plans to host a new radio series with Melon and ARMYs are elated over the news.

BTS even scheduleded a heart-to-heart on their new track Butter and had a huge Q&A session as well.

Even though the full schedule for the Melon Station has yet to be released, it’s very first guests ended up being BTS on the 21st May.

