Sun May 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 23, 2021

Lil Nas X ripped his pants during his SNL performance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 23, 2021

Lil Nas X made his Saturday Night Performance memorable with a hilarious wardrobe malfunction.

The Old Town Road hit-maker was performing his hit song Montero (Call Me by Your Name) where he recreated scenes from the music video consisting of a dancing around a pole.

As he was dancing along the choreography, the 22-year-old had apparently ripped his pants and hilariously covered it up for the remainder of the performance.

Needless to say, the two-time Grammy Award winner expressed his shock on Twitter.

"NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV," he tweeted right after.

"OMG NO."

"I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what I get lmaoo," he joked.

