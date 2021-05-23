Dua Lipa claps back at NYT ad accusing her and the Hadid sisters of anti-Semitism

Pop icon Dua Lipa clapped back at an advertisement in New York Times attacking her and supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid for their support of Palestine and accusing them of anti-Semitism.

World Values Network's full-page advertisement in New York Times called Lipa and the Hadid sisters as “mega influencers vilifying the Jewish state and accusing Israel of ethnic cleansing.”

The ad read: “Meet the new Hamas influencer brigades.”

In a response, Lipa took to Twitter and hit back, saying: "The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods... I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism."

Gigi and Bella Hadid, having roots in Palestine, have been advocating for the rights of Palestinians against Israel’s oppression and aggression towards the people of the occupied region. Other A-list celebrities have also voiced support for Palestine, including Mark Ruffalo, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, The Weeknd, Zayn Malik and Roger Waters.