Sun May 23, 2021
BTS unveil huge event for 8th debut anniversary event

Sun, May 23, 2021
BTS unveil huge event for 8th debut anniversary event

Global singers BTS recently announced plans for their 8th debut anniversary and ARMYs are over the moon in anticipation of the event.

The event in question has been dubbed the Muster event and roughly translates to the “assembly of troops.”

This event will be held online exclusively to curb the spread of covid-19 and plans were hashed out at length on Weverse.

The theme this year will be “Sowoozoo” (The Korean title of the song Mikrokosmos) and will take place on June 13th and 14th at 6:30 p.m. KST.

The plans for the second day will include a World Tour version and will even include a different set list with foreign-language hits. 

Check it out below:


