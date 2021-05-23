Oprah Winfrey details how she was sexually abused at ages 10, 11 and 12

Media exec Oprah Winfrey is detailing her terrifying sexual assault account when she was just a child.

The media mogul, 67, spoke on Apple TV+’s The Me You Can’t See and recounted her childhood trauma while losing control of her emotions as she looked back at the terrifying incident.

“At nine and 10 and 11 and 12 years of age, I was assaulted by my 19-year-old cousin. I didn’t have the foggiest idea what assault was,” said Winfrey.

“I had no clue about where children came from. The recounting the story, the having the option to say so anyone can hear, ‘This is what befallen me,’ is urgent.”