Jennifer Lawrence matches style with husband Cooke Maroney in New York outing

American actress Jennifer Lawrence looked refreshing as she smiled while matching casual look style with her husband Cooke Maroney on a rare outing in New York City.



The couple had a lunch date around SoHo this week. As they walked away, the photographers captured their sweet snap where the 30-year-old Hunger Games star is all smiles.

The two were wearing matching white shirts. Cooke, an art gallery director at Manhattan's Gladstone 64, was seen carrying a shopping bag in one hand as Jennifer Lawrence was seen holding her other arm in hers.

Jennifer Lawrence appeared in public with Cooke Maroney for the first time in 2018. After seeing each other for one year, the two got married in 2019 in a Rhode Island ceremony in front of celebs like Kris Jenner, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz.

Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her life partner in 2015 far before she met Cooke Maroney.

"I can't wait to be married," she told Vogue at the time. "I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f--k it up."