close
Sat May 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 22, 2021

Experts touch on Prince Harry’s boiling anger after ‘giving up everything’ for Meghan Markle

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 22, 2021
Experts touch on Prince Harry’s boiling anger after ‘giving up everything’ for Meghan Markle

An expert recently got candid about Prince Harry’s rage over “giving up everything” for Meghan Markle.

The claim was brought forward by The Sun’s former royal editor Duncan Larcombe, all during his appearance on talkRADIO.

There he was quoted saying, “Look at the evidence, Meghan has got everything and way more than she could have ever dreamed of. Prince Harry has given up everything, he is angry and he is letting his emotions flow out every single day.”

“I think there has to be a point where someone says 'Harry sort your stuff out with Meghan and enjoy this life you have chosen but stop having these open heart surgery sessions on the internet'. It is not the right place for it.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment