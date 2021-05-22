close
Sat May 22, 2021
Insiders shed light on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's relationship dynamic

Insiders shed light on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship dynamic

A source recently sat down with a leading daily and shed light on the relationship dynamic between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

The insider got candid about it all during their interview with People magazine and admitted, “Travis and Kylie are great co-parents. They share custody, but also spend a lot of time together with Stormi.”

The insider even went on to say, “There's a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they're even openly affectionate. But they're not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship.”

However, since they both have “been dating here and there, and are mature about that, none of their loved ones would be surprised if they eventually ended up back together, but it's not happening right now.”

