Sat May 22, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 22, 2021

Shreya Ghoshal, husband Shiladitya welcome their first child

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, May 22, 2021
Shreya Ghoshal, husband Shiladitya welcome their first child

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has welcomed her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, she confirmed on social media.

The Ye Ishq Hai singer took to Instagram and announced the good news.

She wrote “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon.”

The singer further said, “It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed.”

“Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy.”

