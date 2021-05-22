Prince William slammed for blaming BBC for Charles-Diana divorce instead of Camilla

Prince William is getting an earful on social media after he criticized the BBC following the inquiry that was recently completed in Princess Diana's interview probe.



William was berated online for saying the BBC was responsible for his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce and not his father’s extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

“The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others,” William had said in a video message posted on Twitter.

Soon after, royal fans jumped to correct him and remind him there was more to their divorce than just the fiasco that was unleashed after the interview.

“No William, the panorama interview did not ruin your parents marriage. Your dad screwing Camilla did,” said one fan.

“Someone needs to sit William down and tell him to stop. No one hurt Diana worse than her own. Her parents, her husband, her in-laws. She was both privileged and exploited,” said another.

“Prince William continues to disappoint. He threw his dead mother under the bus. Labeling her a paranoid etc. All to safe [sic] the royal family. I’m pretty sure his dad Camilla drove them apart long before this interview,” added the user.