Sat May 22, 2021
Entertainment

May 22, 2021

Oprah Winfrey comes to Meghan and Harry’s defense after their bombshell claims

Entertainment

Sat, May 22, 2021

Talk show host and media exec Oprah Winfrey has come to the defense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the explosive claims they made about the British royal family.

The media personality, 67, made an appearance during the Today show on Friday and defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s right to break their silence about their suffering.

“Privacy doesn’t mean silence,” she said during the promotional interview for her and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

“You know, I ask for privacy, and I’m talking all the time. So, I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying overhead or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves — to not to be intruded and invaded upon. That’s what people are missing,” she said.

“I understood what had happened to them, and I wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question, ‘Why did they leave?' And I think by the time that interview was done, people understood,” she said. 

