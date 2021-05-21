Schools in some districts of Punjab to reopen from May 24, operate four days a week

Picture showing schoolchildren. Photo: File.

LAHORE: Public and private schools in certain districts of Punjab will reopen from May 24 but will operate only four days a week, a notification issued by the provincial government said Friday.

Education Minister Murad Raas took to his Twitter account and shared the notification, according to which schools will be allowed to call students on alternate days with 50% attendance.

A decision related to the opening of schools in the remaining districts will be taken in the next meeting, the notification said.

Per the notification, schools will be opened in the following districts:

Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Jhelum, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Rajanpur, and Vehari.

"All the concerned authorities shall ensure the observance and compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. The schools shall open for 04 days a week staggering 02 days attendance of each child," the notification read.

A day earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had allowed the reopening of schools in districts where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than 5%.

The NCOC had decided all SSC and HSSC exams will be held after June 20, while professional and non-professional exams would take place on a case-to-case basis depending on recommendations from the Ministry of Education.