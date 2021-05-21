Karlie Kloss shares adorable snap with her son

Karlie Kloss has given her fans a look into her life as a new mom.

The 28-year-old star shared multiple photos from her pregnancy as well as her baby boy Levi Joseph on Instagram.

In the adorable mother-son snap, the model could be seen sitting with the little bundle of joy, who was wearing an adorable panda onsie, while he lay on his mother’s chest.

The former Victoria’s Secret model also shared other photos which included herself cradling her bare baby bump.

"My heart is full ❤️," the mom of one captioned the post.

The post was quick to garner the attention of her friends and fans alike.

“I love you,” singer Katy Perry commented.

Meanwhile her fellow supermodels Ashley Graham, Lily Aldridge and Taylor Hill sent heart-eyed and heart emojis to the new mom.