Tom Cruise recalls his Iconic vault scene on 25th anniversary of Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise has celebrates 25th anniversary of Mission: Impossible, recalling his Iconic vault scene in the 1996's film.

Tom shed lights on his stunning scene where he was suspended by wires in Mission: Impossible. It's been 25 years since the movie debuted in cinemas, but the award-winning actor remembers it like it was yesterday.



Recalling the iconic scene, the 58-year-old actor revealed "I went down on the floor and I didn't touch [the floor], I remember [thinking], 'Oh my gosh, I didn't touch.' And I was holding it, holding it, holding it, and I'm sweating and [director Brian De Palma] just keeps rolling."

Cruise added: "I just realized Brian's doing it, he's working it. I'm like, I am not going to stop" filming.

The dashing actor continued: "I hear him off camera, I could just hear him start to howl. He goes, 'All right. Cut.'"

Mission: Impossible, which graced the cinemas in 1996 was made on an $80 million budget and grossed $457 million worldwide. Due to its success, a franchise was launched with Cruise reprising his role as Hunt for six films, the latest of which was 2018's Mission: Impossible–Fallout.