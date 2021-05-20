close
Thu May 20, 2021
May 20, 2021

WhatsApp chat history migration coming for users switching phone numbers

Thu, May 20, 2021
WhatsApp is working on feature which allows users to migrate their chat history when they change their phone numbers.

According to WABetaInfo, which regularly publishes updates on WhatsApp's activities, a solution is in the works for cross platform support as well.

"WhatsApp is working on a solution to migrate the chat history between iOS and Android, even with a different phone number, for a future update," it said.

The feature which is under development fixes the “issue” where a user couldn’t restore the chat history after buying a device that’s not on the same operating system, said WABetaInfo.

In fact, it’s not possible to restore your chat history from iCloud on WhatsApp for Android, and WhatsApp for iOS cannot restore the backup from Google Drive, it noted.

Meanwhile, Telegram seized the opportunity ahead of its competitors and has allowed users the option to now import their WhatsApp chats to Telegram.

