Nick Jonas will host BBMAs despite bike accident

Nick Jonas will be hosting the Billboard Music Awards despite nursing a cracked rib.

Speaking to People, the singer said that he has been faring well since his bike accident which landed him in the hospital with a cracked rib.

"I'm feeling really good, all things considered. Day to day the improvement has been great. It's one of those frustrating injuries because there's really nothing you can do about it except just wait it out, but could have been a lot worse and I feel very lucky that it was all good in the end," he said.

"It was intense but I'm here and I feel great."

When asked if his injury would see him absent for his hosting gig her said: "Absolutely not."

"That's kind of my attitude about everything: nothing's going to hold me back."

Regarding how the incident actually happened, the Sucker singer shared that he and his brothers were filming for NBC's Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers where he along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas compete in various sporting events.