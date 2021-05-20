Pink opens up about her sacred bond with husband Carey Hart

Pink revealed the secret behind her long-lasting marriage with Carey Hart

Pink shed light on making her marriage work successfully for over 15 years with husband Carey Hart.



Speaking to Extra, the songstress revealed the secret behind her long-lasting marriage.

“It’s been a really scary year for everybody, but I didn’t lose my job and I didn’t lose my home, so I feel blessed. I feel like one of the lucky ones. I got COVID. My son and I were really sick, but we pushed through it and got through it and thank God, we’re fine now,” Pink shared.



“For us, the answer is… there’s no quit button. Unless we find one. Right now, we don’t have one. But it’s also couples counselling. Learning how to speak the same language. ‘Cause we don’t speak the same language,” she said.

“We love being a family. And we both come from families that gave up, and that’s okay. That was their journey, that was the journey we all were supposed to be on. But for us, we don’t want to do that,” she continued.

The American singer went on to say, “A lot of people get Carey wrong when they think this is moto-dude, hypermasculine and tattoos. He’s just the most sensitive, supportive guy in the world. He never says no. Any dream I’ve ever had, ‘Yes, I’m with you. Whatever you want to do.’ It takes swallowing egos sometimes. It’s beautiful because it allows us to have this crazy, magical adventure and the kids, he gets to be with the kids when I’m onstage and I get jealous sometimes…but they love me more, so it’s okay.”