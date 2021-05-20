Angelina Jolie making kids 'her priority' amid divorce drama with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is trying her best to co-parent with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is making her kids her primary focus as divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt continues on.



The Salt actress is trying her best to co-parent with Pitt.

Jolie and Pitt's co-parenting dynamic is a “work in progress,” but “better than it was” amid their ongoing divorce.

According to an insider, Jolie is “doing her best” to bury the hatchet with her ex-husband, so they can focus on the needs of their six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

“She’s always present with the kids and makes them all her priority,” said the insider.

“Angelina knows she’s painted as the bad guy in her divorce, but few people know that she’s struggled with the decisions she’s had to make. She wants it to be over just as much," they went on to say.

“The kids are the ones who cheer her up. She’s astonished by what they know about the world,” the insider revealed. “She’s happiest when they’re all together so having Maddox home from college is a treat.”