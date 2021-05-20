Omid Scobie reveals palace reaction on Meghan's baby shower in NY ahead of Archie's birth

Meghan Markle left palace in shock with her decision to throw her first baby shower in New York ahead of son Archie's birth in 2019, according to new claims.

Omid Scobie, royal author and journalist, revealed that one palace aide was "horrified", and deemed Prince Harry's wife's plans to be "common".

The expert, while sharing her knowledge in a new documentary called A Very Royal Baby : From Cradle to Crown, opened up on the palace's initial reaction to the the Duchess of Sussex over her decision to hold the event in New York.

Prince Harry's wife, according to Scobie, confided in some of her close friends at the time about feeling pressure about "serving Archie on a silver platter".

Scobie claimed: "I remember speaking to a palace aide at the time who rolled their eyes. They were horrified that something so common was happening within the House of Windsor."

Ingrid Seward, a royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, also shared her knowledge about the shower and called it "trashy".



According to Omid, Perince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's baby shower was "as far from British tradition as you can get".

Meghan Markle, settled in Mntecito with her hubby Harry and son Archie, is now expecting a baby girl.