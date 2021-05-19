close
Wed May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021

Jennifer Aniston reacts to 'Friends' Reunion trailer

Wed, May 19, 2021

The first full trailer of highly anticipated "Friends" Reunion has been released by the  HBO Max.

The unscripted reunion will air on HBO Max on May 27 with a string of celebrity guests that includes Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber and actors who played supporting roles on “Friends” such as Janice, Richard, and Gunther.

The clip shows the cast playing a trivia game about the show, doing a table read of a scene, and sharing memories.

Jennifer Aniston shared the trailer on her Instagram account with a caption that read, "I love my friends .Leaving this here".


