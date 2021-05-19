close
Wed May 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 19, 2021

Mahira Khan attends demonstration against Israel

Film star Mahira Khan on Wednesday joined thousands of people  who had gathered  to  express solidarity with Palestinians.

The "Raees" actress was holding "Free Palestine" placard at the demonstration where Shehryar Munawar and other people from TV and film industry were also present.

Hundreds of protests were held in all major cities of Pakistan against Israeli attacks that have killed more than 200 Palestinians including children during the last few days.

Pakistani actors, musicians and artists have raised their voice against the Israeli atrocities and called on their fans to record their protest against the Jewish state.

