Wed May 19, 2021
Entertainment

May 19, 2021

Chicago, True, Dream cuddle up for adorable snap

Wed, May 19, 2021

Khloe Kardashian melted hearts with  her latest snap Instagram.

The Good American founder shared an adorable photo of the Kardashian clan's little girls.

The snap featured Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West, Khloe's daughter True Thompson and their brother's daughter Dream Kardashian.

The little cousins were clearly having a blast as they could be seen striking multiple poses where they could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as they hugged each other.

The adorable snap was captioned: "Are you ready for this cuteness?? I’m not!"

Take a look:



