Royal expert says Prince Harry's past trauma runs deeper than he projects

'I don't think he'll be truly happy until he works through that,' said royal expert Duncan Larcombe

Prince Harry opened up about dealing with unresolved trauma in a podcast with Dax Shepard, saying whatever pain he has gone through dates back to his childhood.



Blaming Prince Charles for the trauma, Harry said it was something that was passed on to him by his father.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, Harry will not be completely satisfied unless he deals with his own trauma,.

"The cause of all his anger and sadness was never the royals - it was the trauma from his mum dying when he was a child," he explained to Closer.

"That's where the issues lie - I don't think he'll be truly happy until he works through that."

He added: "He has now made the royals and the institution his enemies because of that - he's on the warpath."

Last week, Harry likened living in the royal family to being on The Truman Show.

"Yep, it's a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo," he told Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.