Prince Harry to come face-to-face with William at Diana's memorial unveiling

Prince Harry will 'absolutely attend' what would have been Diana's 60th birthday on June 1

Prince Harry will reunite with his brother William this summer at the unveiling of the memorial of their late mother Princess Diana.



The Duke of Sussex will 'absolutely attend' what would have been Diana's 60th birthday on June 1, according to royal sources.

“No one is going to tell Harry not to come, but how does he face his family?” a palace source told Page Six after Harry blasted Charles and Queen for generations of bad parenting.

“Harry’s still coming, we’re told, but how will it all go down?” the source added. “Will he just turn up on the day without having seen them beforehand?”

Meanwhile, another source close to the royal family, said, "Things between Harry and William have been terrible since Megxit, then Harry and Meghan [Markle] gave that nuclear Oprah [Winfrey] interview, and now Harry has spoken out again. It’s just one thing after the other.”

The timing of the memorial unveiling ceremony depends on the arrival of Harry and Meghan's daughter, who is due in the summer.