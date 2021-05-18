Ayeza Khan drops jaws in recent snap

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan left fans gushing over her recent snap.

Taking to Instagram, the Chupke Chupke star shared a stunning snap of herself.

With it, she shared some words of wisdom with her fans.

"Live life like a butterfly, take a rest but never forget how to fly," she captioned the post.

Her followers couldn't help but shower her with love and praises in the comments.

"You're so pretty!" one user commented.

"Cutie," another wrote.